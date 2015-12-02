FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Dec 2            -317.8             12.1          120.0
 ^Dec 1            113.4             47.0         -212.8
 Nov 30           -538.3             54.1          366.0
 Nov 27            -29.4             21.3         -136.4
 Nov 26             66.1            159.9         -290.3
 Nov 25           -199.4             75.6           15.3
 Nov 24           -181.8            229.5         -125.0
 Nov 23           -104.0            168.1         -198.0
 Nov 20           -174.8            144.5         -117.5
 Nov 19            289.9            338.4         -767.8
 Nov 18           -142.9             24.0           40.0
 Nov 17           -164.6            156.9          -83.5
 Nov 16           -236.2             11.2          116.5
 Nov 13           -210.9            -44.6          111.1
 Nov 12           -220.8            -23.5          105.7
    
 Month to date    -204.4             59.2          -92.8
 Year to date     -537.7         -3,248.6          880.3
 
 ^ Dec. 1 figures revised

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.