TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 7, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Dec 7            -147.6*           -48.4           70.9
 ^Dec 4           -364.8             65.2          154.2
 Dec 3            -254.8            -80.5          211.1
 Dec 2            -302.9              7.4          122.1
 Dec 1             113.4             47.0         -212.8
 Nov 30           -538.3             54.1          366.0
 Nov 27            -29.4             21.3         -136.4
 Nov 26             66.1            159.9         -290.3
 Nov 25           -199.4             75.6           15.3
 Nov 24           -181.8            229.5         -125.0
 Nov 23           -104.0            168.1         -198.0
 Nov 20           -174.8            144.5         -117.5
 Nov 19            289.9            338.4         -767.8
 Nov 18           -142.9             24.0           40.0
 Nov 17           -164.6            156.9          -83.5
    
 Month to date    -956.7             -9.3          345.6
 Year to date   -1,290.0         -3,317.1        1,318.8
 
 ^ Dec. 4 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
1.070 trillion Korean won ($917.09 million) worth.

($1 = 1,166.7300 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

