SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 14 -295.0* 344.3 -147.3 ^Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Nov 25 -199.4 75.6 15.3 Nov 24 -181.8 229.5 -125.0 Month to date -2,265.5 857.4 228.7 Year to date -2,598.8 -2,450.3 1,201.9 ^ Dec. 11 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.379 trillion Korean won ($2.01 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,183.0700 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)