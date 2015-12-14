FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Dec 14           -295.0*           344.3         -147.3
 ^Dec 11          -231.2            117.8          -32.1
 Dec 10           -356.8            230.3           16.6
 Dec 9            -242.9            149.0          -13.2
 Dec 8            -183.0             25.0           59.8
 Dec 7            -147.4            -48.1           70.3
 Dec 4            -364.8             65.2          154.2
 Dec 3            -254.8            -80.5          211.1
 Dec 2            -302.9              7.4          122.1
 Dec 1             113.4             47.0         -212.8
 Nov 30           -538.3             54.1          366.0
 Nov 27            -29.4             21.3         -136.4
 Nov 26             66.1            159.9         -290.3
 Nov 25           -199.4             75.6           15.3
 Nov 24           -181.8            229.5         -125.0
    
 Month to date  -2,265.5            857.4          228.7
 Year to date   -2,598.8         -2,450.3        1,201.9
 
 ^  Dec. 11 figures revised
 *  Foreign investors have been net sellers for nine consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
2.379 trillion Korean won ($2.01 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,183.0700 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

