TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
December 18, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Dec 18           -143.0*           175.9         -105.8
 ^Dec 17           -65.5            177.9         -176.1
 Dec 16           -159.1            533.9         -395.4
 Dec 15           -352.7            275.0           -9.2
 Dec 14           -262.2            343.7         -147.8
 Dec 11           -231.2            117.8          -32.1
 Dec 10           -356.8            230.3           16.6
 Dec 9            -242.9            149.0          -13.2
 Dec 8            -183.0             25.0           59.8
 Dec 7            -147.4            -48.1           70.3
 Dec 4            -364.8             65.2          154.2
 Dec 3            -254.8            -80.5          211.1
 Dec 2            -302.9              7.4          122.1
 Dec 1             113.4             47.0         -212.8
 Nov 30           -538.3             54.1          366.0
    
 Month to date  -2,952.9          2,019.6         -458.3
 Year to date   -3,286.2         -1,288.1          514.9
 
 ^  Dec. 17 figures revised
 *  Foreign investors have been net sellers for 13 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
3.066 trillion Korean won ($2.60 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,180.9600 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

