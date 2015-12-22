SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 22 -6.6* 221.8 -271.7 ^Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Month to date -3,073.7 2,466.9 -832.4 Year to date -3,406.9 -840.8 140.7 ^ Dec. 21 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.187 trillion won ($2.72 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,172.8800 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)