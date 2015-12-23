FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Dec 23             -7.9*           439.6         -486.0
 ^Dec 22            -6.6            216.6         -271.6
 Dec 21           -114.1            225.5         -142.0
 Dec 18           -143.0            175.9          -66.3
 Dec 17            -65.5            177.9         -176.1
 Dec 16           -159.1            533.9         -395.4
 Dec 15           -352.7            275.0           -9.2
 Dec 14           -262.2            343.7         -147.8
 Dec 11           -231.2            117.8          -32.1
 Dec 10           -356.8            230.3           16.6
 Dec 9            -242.9            149.0          -13.2
 Dec 8            -183.0             25.0           59.8
 Dec 7            -147.4            -48.1           70.3
 Dec 4            -364.8             65.2          154.2
 Dec 3            -254.8            -80.5          211.1
    
 Month to date  -3,081.6          2,901.3       -1,318.3
 Year to date   -3,414.9           -406.4         -345.2
 
 ^  Dec. 22 figures revised
 *  Foreign investors have been net sellers for 16 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
3.195 trillion won ($2.73 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,172.0700 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.