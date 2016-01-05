SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 5 -189.5* 100.1 16.4 ^Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Month to date -346.7 -246.9 432.1 Year to date -346.7 -246.9 432.1 ^ Jan. 4 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 22 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.705 trillion won ($3.12 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,186.1200 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)