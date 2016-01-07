FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
January 7, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Jan 7            -269.4              8.1          184.2
 ^Jan 6            163.1            -69.2          102.9
 Jan 5            -189.7            100.0           16.7
 Jan 4            -157.2           -347.1          415.7
 Dec 30            -38.2           -282.2          229.7
 Dec 29            -92.8           -277.4          264.3
 Dec 28            -30.4            149.7         -195.2
 Dec 24             -3.6            350.9         -362.4
 Dec 23             -6.3            440.4         -481.0
 Dec 22             -6.6            216.6         -271.6
 Dec 21           -114.1            225.5         -142.0
 Dec 18           -143.0            175.9          -66.3
 Dec 17            -65.5            177.9         -176.1
 Dec 16           -159.1            533.9         -395.4
 Dec 15           -352.7            275.0           -9.2
    
 Month to date    -453.3           -308.1          719.5
 Year to date     -453.3           -308.1          719.5
 
 ^ Jan. 6 figures revised

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
