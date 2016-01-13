SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 13 -56.6* 225.2 -186.5 ^Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2 Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4 Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9 Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7 Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Month to date -992.5 124.7 887.0 Year to date -992.5 124.7 887.0 ^ Jan. 12 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 808.5 billion Korean won ($671.39 million) worth. ($1 = 1,204.2200 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim)