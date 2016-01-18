FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
January 18, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Jan 18           -345.4*           314.4           11.9
 ^Jan 15          -218.2            -68.0          251.7
 Jan 14           -372.4             43.6          295.7
 Jan 13            -49.9            220.6         -188.5
 Jan 12           -219.8             -1.5          144.1
 Jan 11           -113.6             86.1          256.9
 Jan 8            -149.2            123.2          -47.2
 Jan 7            -269.3              7.9          184.4
 Jan 6             163.1            -69.2          102.9
 Jan 5            -189.7            100.0           16.7
 Jan 4            -157.2           -347.1          415.7
 Dec 30            -38.2           -282.2          229.7
 Dec 29            -92.8           -277.4          264.3
 Dec 28            -30.4            149.7         -195.2
 Dec 24             -3.6            350.9         -362.4
    
 Month to date  -1,921.8            410.0        1,444.3
 Year to date   -1,921.8            410.0        1,444.3
  
    ^ Jan. 15 figures revised
    * Foreign investors have been net sellers for eight
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 1.738 trillion Korean won ($1.44 billion) worth.
 ($1 = 1,208.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

