SEOUL, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 19 -269.3* 168.2 86.3 ^Jan 18 -349.8 318.6 12.1 Jan 15 -218.2 -68.0 251.7 Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2 Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4 Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9 Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7 Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Month to date -2,195.4 582.4 1,530.8 Year to date -2,195.4 582.4 1,530.8 ^ Jan. 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.012 trillion Korean won ($1.67 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,204.4300 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)