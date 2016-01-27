FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Jan 27             29.0*           274.4         -305.7
 ^Jan 26          -188.8           -136.4          317.2
 Jan 25            -82.7            257.6         -186.0
 Jan 22           -156.4            346.1         -201.3
 Jan 21           -297.4            315.6          -27.1
 Jan 20           -228.3            -84.2          300.4
 Jan 19           -279.8            177.2           87.9
 Jan 18           -349.8            318.6           12.1
 Jan 15           -218.2            -68.0          251.7
 Jan 14           -372.4             43.6          295.7
 Jan 13            -49.9            220.6         -188.5
 Jan 12           -219.8             -1.5          144.1
 Jan 11           -113.6             86.1          256.9
 Jan 8            -149.2            123.2          -47.2
 Jan 7            -269.3              7.9          184.4
    
 Month to date  -3,130.5          1,564.5        1,429.8
 Year to date   -3,130.5          1,564.5        1,429.8
  
    ^ Jan. 26 figures revised
 *  Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks
on Wednesday after 14 consecutive sessions of selling.

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.