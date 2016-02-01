FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 1, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Feb 1             185.6              3.4         -235.8
 ^Jan 29           176.1            -65.2         -177.1
 Jan 28            -15.8          1,644.1         -102.9
 Jan 27             33.0            268.3         -303.6
 Jan 26           -188.8           -136.4          317.2
 Jan 25            -82.7            257.6         -186.0
 Jan 22           -156.4            346.1         -201.3
 Jan 21           -297.4            315.6          -27.1
 Jan 20           -228.3            -84.2          300.4
 Jan 19           -279.8            177.2           87.9
 Jan 18           -349.8            318.6           12.1
 Jan 15           -218.2            -68.0          251.7
 Jan 14           -372.4             43.6          295.7
 Jan 13            -49.9            220.6         -188.5
 Jan 12           -219.8             -1.5          144.1
    
 Month to date     185.6              3.4         -235.8
 Year to date   -2,780.6          3,140.7          916.0
  
    ^ Jan. 29 figures revised

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

