TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 18, 2016 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Feb 18             93.3            129.9         -302.1
 ^Feb 17           -19.6             69.4         -158.8
 Feb 16             85.8             83.7         -230.7
 Feb 15           -124.0            220.7         -124.1
 Feb 12           -297.8            428.7         -190.3
 Feb 11           -167.7             61.5           43.0
 Feb 5               0.4            565.9         -152.7
 Feb 4             149.8            170.3         -359.9
 Feb 3            -190.5             -1.2          124.2
 Feb 2             -30.0            -54.3           27.7
 Feb 1             185.6              3.2         -239.3
 Jan 29            176.1            -65.2         -177.1
 Jan 28            -15.8          1,644.1         -102.9
 Jan 27             33.0            268.3         -303.6
 Jan 26           -188.8           -136.4          317.2
    
 Month to date    -314.7          1,677.8       -1,562.9
 Year to date   -3,280.9          4,815.1         -411.0
 
 ^ Feb. 17 figures revised

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim)

