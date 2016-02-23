FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.1          -15.9
 ^Feb 22            35.5            -47.3          -53.7
 Feb 19            171.6            -69.4         -178.4
 Feb 18             86.4            136.8         -302.0
 Feb 17            -19.6             69.4         -158.8
 Feb 16             85.8             83.7         -230.7
 Feb 15           -124.0            220.7         -124.1
 Feb 12           -297.8            428.7         -190.3
 Feb 11           -167.7             61.5           43.0
 Feb 5               0.4            565.9         -152.7
 Feb 4             149.8            170.3         -359.9
 Feb 3            -190.5             -1.2          124.2
 Feb 2             -30.0            -54.3           27.7
 Feb 1             185.6              3.2         -239.3
 Jan 29            176.1            -65.2         -177.1
    
 Month to date    -119.4          1,517.0       -1,810.9
 Year to date   -3,085.6          4,654.3         -659.0
    
 ^ Feb. 22 figures revised

 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.