TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
February 25, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 Feb 25             22.2            -20.5          -91.8
 ^Feb 24           -16.6            -16.6          -32.7
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.4          -15.6
 Feb 22             35.5            -47.3          -53.7
 Feb 19            171.6            -69.4         -178.4
 Feb 18             86.4            136.8         -302.0
 Feb 17            -19.6             69.4         -158.8
 Feb 16             85.8             83.7         -230.7
 Feb 15           -124.0            220.7         -124.1
 Feb 12           -297.8            428.7         -190.3
 Feb 11           -167.7             61.5           43.0
 Feb 5               0.4            565.9         -152.7
 Feb 4             149.8            170.3         -359.9
 Feb 3            -190.5             -1.2          124.2
 Feb 2             -30.0            -54.3           27.7
    
 Month to date    -113.9          1,479.6       -1,935.0
 Year to date   -3,080.1          4,616.9         -783.2
    
 ^ Feb. 24 figures revised

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
