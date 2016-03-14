FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 March 14           81.7*          -244.9          139.0
 ^March 11         147.7           -150.1          -56.8
 March 10          651.0           -582.0         -121.9
 March 9           -18.3            -26.0           -4.6
 March 8           -95.7            -61.3          106.0
 March 7           201.6           -198.8          -53.6
 March 4           162.0           -132.1          -45.5
 March 3           496.5           -235.5         -314.8
 March 2           377.8            -15.4         -411.0
 Feb 29            173.2           -189.3          -53.8
 Feb 26            243.1            163.4          -42.7
 Feb 25             20.3            -11.2          100.8
 Feb 24            -16.6            -16.6          -32.7
 Feb 23             -4.8            -52.4          -15.6
 Feb 22             35.5            -47.3          -53.7
    
 Month to date   2,004.3         -1,646.2         -763.3
 Year to date     -661.5          2,954.2       -1,450.4
    
 ^ March 11 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
880.4 billion Korean won ($741.88 million) worth.

($1 = 1,186.7200 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.