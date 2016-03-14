SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 14 81.7* -244.9 139.0 ^March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Month to date 2,004.3 -1,646.2 -763.3 Year to date -661.5 2,954.2 -1,450.4 ^ March 11 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 880.4 billion Korean won ($741.88 million) worth. ($1 = 1,186.7200 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)