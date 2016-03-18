SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 18 277.1* -341.3 28.5 ^March 17 734.6 -145.5 -268.5 March 16 98.4 -90.8 -45.9 March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5 March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Month to date 3,178.1 -2,355.1 -1,043.5 Year to date 512.3 2,245.2 -1,730.6 ^ March 17 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.054 trillion Korean won ($1.77 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,161.9600 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)