March 22, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
              FOREIGNERS      INSTITUTIONS        RETAIL
 March 22          140.3*           -94.5         -113.4
 ^March 21         134.5           -313.0          103.5
 March 18          277.4           -342.9           29.7
 March 17          734.6           -145.5         -268.5
 March 16           98.4            -90.8          -45.9
 March 15           62.5           -131.4            9.5
 March 14           82.9           -245.0          135.2
 March 11          147.7           -150.1          -56.8
 March 10          651.0           -582.0         -121.9
 March 9           -18.3            -26.0           -4.6
 March 8           -95.7            -61.3          106.0
 March 7           201.6           -198.8          -53.6
 March 4           162.0           -132.1          -45.5
 March 3           496.5           -235.5         -314.8
 March 2           377.8            -15.4         -411.0
    
 Month to date   3,453.1         -2,764.2       -1,052.2
 Year to date      787.3          1,836.1       -1,739.4
    
 ^ March 21 figures revised
 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.329 trillion Korean won ($2.02 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,153.8300 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
