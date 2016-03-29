SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea’s main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL

March 29 148.4 -26.2 -184.7

^March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1

March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7

March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2

March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6

March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1

March 21 134.5 -313.0 103.5

March 18 277.4 -342.9 29.7

March 17 734.6 -145.5 -268.5

March 16 98.4 -90.8 -45.9

March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5

March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2

March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8

March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9

March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6

Month to date 3,605.2 -2,993.7 -1,318.8 Year to date 939.4 1,606.7 -2,006.0 ^ March 28 figures revised (Reporting by Nataly Pak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)