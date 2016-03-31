FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 31, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      March 31         -210.9           58.4           81.4
     ^March 30           36.9            6.8         -126.6
      March 29          148.5          -26.5         -184.5
      March 28          -11.2          -32.0          -25.1
      March 25          -40.2           40.9          -70.7
      March 24           48.0         -173.2           59.2
      March 23           11.8          -45.1          -43.6
      March 22          135.5          -88.4         -115.1
      March 21          134.5         -313.0          103.5
      March 18          277.4         -342.9           29.7
      March 17          734.6         -145.5         -268.5
      March 16           98.4          -90.8          -45.9
      March 15           62.5         -131.4            9.5
      March 14           82.9         -245.0          135.2
      March 11          147.7         -150.1          -56.8
                                                           
 Month to date        3,431.3       -2,928.7       -1,363.8
  Year to date          765.6        1,671.6       -2,050.9
 ^ March 30 figures revised

($1 = 1,141.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
