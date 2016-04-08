FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 8, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
       April 8         *163.3         -277.8           48.6
      ^April 7          225.8         -318.5           29.8
       April 6          116.6         -299.4          199.6
       April 5         -192.6          -73.3          194.4
       April 4           58.2         -193.1           61.5
       April 1         -211.1          -46.6          285.1
      March 31         -210.5           57.5           82.1
      March 30           36.9            6.8         -126.6
      March 29          148.5          -26.5         -184.5
      March 28          -11.2          -32.0          -25.1
      March 25          -40.2           40.9          -70.7
      March 24           48.0         -173.2           59.2
      March 23           11.8          -45.1          -43.6
      March 22          135.5          -88.4         -115.1
      March 21          134.5         -313.0          103.5
                                                           
 Month to date          160.2       -1,208.6          739.0
  Year to date          926.1          462.0       -1,311.3
 ^ April 7 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
505.7 billion Korean won ($438.67 million) worth.

($1 = 1,152.7900 won)

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)

