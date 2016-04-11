SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0718 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 11 *-16.7 -128.1 80.8 ^April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7 March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2 March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6 March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1 Month to date 145.5 -1,339.0 820.0 Year to date 911.4 331.7 -1,230.4 ^ April 8 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,145.0100 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)