SEOUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0717 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 12 120.0 -110.0 -87.1 ^April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7 March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2 March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6 Month to date 265.6 -1,449.2 733.0 Year to date 1,031.5 221.5 -1,317.3 ^ April 11 figures revised ($1 = 1,143.6900 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)