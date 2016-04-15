FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      April 15          *97.9           24.8         -109.3
     ^April 14          550.9          174.1         -791.2
      April 12          113.0         -102.8          -88.5
      April 11          -16.7         -128.4           81.0
       April 8          165.4         -280.0           48.6
       April 7          225.8         -318.5           29.8
       April 6          116.6         -299.4          199.6
       April 5         -192.6          -73.3          194.4
       April 4           58.2         -193.1           61.5
       April 1         -211.1          -46.6          285.1
      March 31         -210.5           57.5           82.1
      March 30           36.9            6.8         -126.6
      March 29          148.5          -26.5         -184.5
      March 28          -11.2          -32.0          -25.1
      March 25          -40.2           40.9          -70.7
                                                           
 Month to date          907.3       -1,243.1         -169.0
  Year to date        1,673.2          427.6       -2,219.3
 ^ April 14 figures revised
    
*  Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
761.8 billion Korean won ($664.66 million) worth.
    
($1 = 1,146.1500 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.