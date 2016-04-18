FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      April 18         *199.8         -141.1          -44.5
     ^April 15           97.9           25.0         -109.4
      April 14          550.9          174.1         -791.2
      April 12          113.0         -102.8          -88.5
      April 11          -16.7         -128.4           81.0
       April 8          165.4         -280.0           48.6
       April 7          225.8         -318.5           29.8
       April 6          116.6         -299.4          199.6
       April 5         -192.6          -73.3          194.4
       April 4           58.2         -193.1           61.5
       April 1         -211.1          -46.6          285.1
      March 31         -210.5           57.5           82.1
      March 30           36.9            6.8         -126.6
      March 29          148.5          -26.5         -184.5
      March 28          -11.2          -32.0          -25.1
                                                           
 Month to date        1,107.2       -1,384.1         -213.5
  Year to date        1,873.1          286.6       -2,263.8
 
^ April 15 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
961.6 billion Korean won ($835.81 million) worth.

($1 = 1,150.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.