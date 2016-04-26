FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
April 26, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      April 26         *128.3          -40.2          -92.2
     ^April 25          207.7         -159.8          -41.4
      April 22          154.9         -184.7           38.5
      April 21          160.9          147.9         -302.0
      April 20          111.8          -58.6          -45.0
      April 19           29.0          139.6         -152.6
      April 18          199.8         -139.2          -48.2
      April 15           97.9           25.0         -109.4
      April 14          550.9          174.1         -791.2
      April 12          113.0         -102.8          -88.5
      April 11          -16.7         -128.4           81.0
       April 8          165.4         -280.0           48.6
       April 7          225.8         -318.5           29.8
       April 6          116.6         -299.4          199.6
       April 5         -192.6          -73.3          194.4
                                                           
 Month to date        1,899.8       -1,538.0         -811.9
  Year to date        2,665.7          132.6       -2,862.2
 
^  April 25 figures revised
*  Foreign investors have been net buyers for ten consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.754 trillion Korean won ($1.52 billion) worth.

($1 = 1,150.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

