FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):    
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
         May 9          -96.5          -52.9          118.2
        ^May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
      April 29           63.8         -203.1          109.5
      April 28         -202.5          116.5           88.3
      April 27          182.4         -257.9           77.6
      April 26          128.9          -44.3          -88.6
      April 25          207.7         -159.8          -41.4
      April 22          154.9         -184.7           38.5
      April 21          160.9          147.9         -302.0
      April 20          111.8          -58.6          -45.0
      April 19           29.0          139.6         -152.6
      April 18          199.8         -139.2          -48.2
      April 15           97.9           25.0         -109.4
                                                           
 Month to date          129.9         -898.1          664.9
  Year to date        2,839.9       -1,114.0       -1,918.4
 ^  May 4 figures revised

($1 = 1,169.1300 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.