SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 10 36.9 41.0 -124.4 ^May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 Month to date 165.4 -856.9 541.4 Year to date 2,875.4 -1,072.8 -2,041.8 ^ May 9 figures revised ($1 = 1,170.0100 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)