TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0718 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 11           69.8         -241.4          131.0
       ^May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
      April 29           63.8         -203.1          109.5
      April 28         -202.5          116.5           88.3
      April 27          182.4         -257.9           77.6
      April 26          128.9          -44.3          -88.6
      April 25          207.7         -159.8          -41.4
      April 22          154.9         -184.7           38.5
      April 21          160.9          147.9         -302.0
      April 20          111.8          -58.6          -45.0
      April 19           29.0          139.6         -152.6
                                                           
 Month to date          235.0       -1,098.3          672.0
  Year to date        2,945.0       -1,314.2       -1,911.2
 ^  May 10 figures revised

($1 = 1,168.4500 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

