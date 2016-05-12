FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 12          *14.0         -156.6          106.0
       ^May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
      April 29           63.8         -203.1          109.5
      April 28         -202.5          116.5           88.3
      April 27          182.4         -257.9           77.6
      April 26          128.9          -44.3          -88.6
      April 25          207.7         -159.8          -41.4
      April 22          154.9         -184.7           38.5
      April 21          160.9          147.9         -302.0
      April 20          111.8          -58.6          -45.0
                                                           
 Month to date          249.1       -1,254.9          777.9
  Year to date        2,959.1       -1,470.8       -1,805.4
 ^  May 11 figures revised
*  Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
120.6 billion Korean won ($103.56 million) worth.
    
($1 = 1,164.5500 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.