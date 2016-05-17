FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 17, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 17          -53.6          -52.4           83.0
       ^May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
        May 12           24.5         -128.3          110.5
        May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
      April 29           63.8         -203.1          109.5
      April 28         -202.5          116.5           88.3
      April 27          182.4         -257.9           77.6
      April 26          128.9          -44.3          -88.6
      April 25          207.7         -159.8          -41.4
                                                           
 Month to date           80.3       -1,434.3        1,078.6
  Year to date        2,790.3       -1,650.2       -1,504.7
 ^  May 16 figures revised

($1 = 1,172.3600 won)
    

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

