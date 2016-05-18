FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 18           29.1         -190.0          125.7
       ^May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
        May 12           24.5         -128.3          110.5
        May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
      April 29           63.8         -203.1          109.5
      April 28         -202.5          116.5           88.3
      April 27          182.4         -257.9           77.6
      April 26          128.9          -44.3          -88.6
                                                           
 Month to date          109.6       -1,624.0        1,204.5
  Year to date        2,819.7       -1,839.9       -1,378.7
 ^  May 17 figures revised

($1 = 1,182.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.