SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 23 4.2 37.9 -67.6 ^May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 Month to date -27.7 -1,484.9 1,101.9 Year to date 2,682.3 -1,700.8 -1,481.3 ^ May 20 figures revised ($1 = 1,183.3700 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)