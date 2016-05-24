FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 24, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 24          -58.5          -61.2           78.8
       ^May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
        May 19          -21.3          -42.3           31.0
        May 18           36.5         -197.4          121.4
        May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
        May 12           24.5         -128.3          110.5
        May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
         May 2          -32.9         -177.8          180.3
                                                           
 Month to date          -86.2       -1,550.6        1,180.8
  Year to date        2,623.8       -1,766.6       -1,402.5
 ^  May 23 figures revised

($1 = 1,191.0300 won)

 (Reporting by Nataly Pak)

