TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
May 25, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0715 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
        May 25          124.0          208.5         -336.3
       ^May 24          -58.6          -61.4           78.9
        May 23            4.2           33.4          -67.5
        May 20         -127.6          150.8          -61.7
        May 19          -21.3          -42.3           31.0
        May 18           36.5         -197.4          121.4
        May 17          -53.4          -52.1           83.2
        May 16           17.0          -39.7           -5.1
        May 13         -142.8         -115.6          218.4
        May 12           24.5         -128.3          110.5
        May 11           69.9         -241.4          130.8
        May 10           36.7           41.0         -124.8
         May 9          -97.9          -52.7          119.2
         May 4          172.3         -490.4          297.8
         May 3           87.0         -177.0           68.5
                                                           
 Month to date           37.7       -1,342.3          844.6
  Year to date        2,747.7       -1,558.2       -1,738.7
 ^  May 24 figures revised

($1 = 1,181.2800 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

