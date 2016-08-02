FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
      August 2          *51.6         -180.7          106.4
     ^August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
       July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
       July 21           44.0          -82.3           33.4
       July 20          179.5         -221.4           32.0
       July 19          314.9         -425.5          117.8
       July 18          231.7         -213.9           -2.2
       July 15          490.9         -306.6         -188.2
       July 14          368.4         -228.1         -136.7
       July 13          581.0         -380.3         -187.4
                                                           
 Month to date          359.4         -477.6            1.5
  Year to date        8,070.7       -5,018.4       -4,444.0
 ^  August 1 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for nineteen
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 4.35 trillion Korean won ($3.92 billion) worth. 

($1 = 1,108.8500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

