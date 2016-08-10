FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 10         *276.8         -105.2         -188.9
     ^August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
       July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
                                                           
 Month to date        1,128.5         -798.5         -602.0
  Year to date        8,839.9       -5,339.3       -5,047.5
 ^ August 9 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
855.8 billion Korean won ($782.11 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,094.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

