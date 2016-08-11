SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 11 *-30.9 -20.2 25.3 ^August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1 Month to date 1,129.2 -849.9 -577.0 Year to date 8,840.5 -5,390.7 -5,022.5 ^ August 10 figures revised * Offshore investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,098.9500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)