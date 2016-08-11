FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 11, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 11         *-30.9          -20.2           25.3
    ^August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
      August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
       July 22           72.1           42.3         -120.1
                                                           
 Month to date        1,129.2         -849.9         -577.0
  Year to date        8,840.5       -5,390.7       -5,022.5
 
^ August 10 figures revised
* Offshore investors turned net sellers after five consecutive
sessions of buying.

($1 = 1,098.9500 won)
    

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

