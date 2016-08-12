SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 12 61.6 99.3 -180.2 ^August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 Month to date 1,204.0 -764.1 -757.0 Year to date 8,915.4 -5,304.9 -5,202.5 ^ August 11 figures revised ($1 = 1,102.0400 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)