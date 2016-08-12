FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 12, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 12           61.6           99.3         -180.2
    ^August 11          -17.7          -33.7           25.5
     August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
      August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
       July 25          193.4         -107.7          -81.0
                                                           
 Month to date        1,204.0         -764.1         -757.0
  Year to date        8,915.4       -5,304.9       -5,202.5
 ^ August 11 figures revised

($1 = 1,102.0400 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
