a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 16, 2016 / 7:26 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 16           26.5          -12.4          -36.2
    ^August 12           60.5           99.5         -179.3
     August 11          -17.7          -33.7           25.5
     August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
      August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
       July 27          243.8         -103.5         -137.9
       July 26          194.2           16.8         -173.3
                                                           
 Month to date        1,229.4         -776.3         -792.3
  Year to date        8,940.7       -5,317.1       -5,237.7
 ^ August 12 figures revised

($1 = 1,091.8100 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

