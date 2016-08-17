SEOUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 17 *13.8 -87.2 43.8 ^August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 Month to date 1,251.4 -871.7 -748.5 Year to date 8,962.8 -5,412.5 -5,194.0 ^ August 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 109.0 billion Korean won ($98.34 million) worth. ($1 = 1,108.3500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)