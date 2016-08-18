FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 18, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 18         *194.5         -188.0           -9.7
    ^August 17           14.3          -87.6           43.8
     August 16           34.7          -20.6          -36.3
     August 12           60.5           99.5         -179.3
     August 11          -17.7          -33.7           25.5
     August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
      August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
       July 28          196.5          -80.1         -110.1
                                                           
 Month to date        1,446.4       -1,060.1         -758.3
  Year to date        9,157.7       -5,600.9       -5,203.8
 ^ August 17 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
304.0 billion Korean won ($274.85 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,106.0500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

