SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 19 *221.1 -353.8 52.7 ^August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 Month to date 1,663.4 -1,410.4 -704.8 Year to date 9,374.7 -5,951.2 -5,150.3 ^ August 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 520.9 billion Korean won ($466.48 million) worth. ($1 = 1,116.6700 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)