a year ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 19, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 19         *221.1         -353.8           52.7
    ^August 18          190.3         -184.5           -9.0
     August 17           14.3          -87.6           43.8
     August 16           34.7          -20.6          -36.3
     August 12           60.5           99.5         -179.3
     August 11          -17.7          -33.7           25.5
     August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
      August 9          209.3           76.2         -314.0
      August 8           81.0           86.0         -202.4
      August 5          250.3          -72.8         -199.0
      August 4           38.4         -109.0           47.2
      August 3          -86.6         -196.2          253.8
      August 2           51.6         -180.6          106.2
      August 1          307.8         -296.9         -104.9
       July 29          212.6         -319.6           89.5
                                                           
 Month to date        1,663.4       -1,410.4         -704.8
  Year to date        9,374.7       -5,951.2       -5,150.3
 ^ August 18 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
520.9 billion Korean won ($466.48 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,116.6700 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

