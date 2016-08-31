FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
August 31, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                   FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
     August 31          *21.4           -8.7           10.3
    ^August 30           52.4          127.6         -172.6
     August 29           84.1          -39.4          -42.0
     August 26         -129.6          190.5          -61.4
     August 25         -318.8          253.1           -3.3
     August 24          -41.5          -39.0          -17.8
     August 23           45.9         -216.3           79.1
     August 22          -11.9         -183.9           86.3
     August 19          220.5         -353.9           53.1
     August 18          190.3         -184.5           -9.0
     August 17           14.3          -87.6           43.8
     August 16           34.7          -20.6          -36.3
     August 12           60.5           99.5         -179.3
     August 11          -17.7          -33.7           25.5
     August 10          308.4         -136.4         -189.3
                                                           
 Month to date        1,364.9       -1,326.8         -825.6
  Year to date        9,076.2       -5,867.6       -5,271.1
 ^ August 30 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
157.9 billion Korean won ($141.71 million) worth. 

($1 = 1,114.2100 won)

 (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
