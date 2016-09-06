FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                    FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
    September 6         *269.1         -307.3           41.4
   ^September 5          272.0          138.7         -393.8
    September 2          217.9         -193.5          -17.3
    September 1         -139.4           38.5           98.9
      August 31           21.5           -9.0           10.5
      August 30           52.4          127.6         -172.6
      August 29           84.1          -39.4          -42.0
      August 26         -129.6          190.5          -61.4
      August 25         -318.8          253.1           -3.3
      August 24          -41.5          -39.0          -17.8
      August 23           45.9         -216.3           79.1
      August 22          -11.9         -183.9           86.3
      August 19          220.5         -353.9           53.1
      August 18          190.3         -184.5           -9.0
      August 17           14.3          -87.6           43.8
                                                            
  Month to date          619.6         -323.7         -270.8
   Year to date        9,696.0       -6,191.5       -5,541.8
 ^ September 5 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
759 billion Korean won ($687.59 million) worth.
   
($1 = 1,103.8500 won)

 (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
