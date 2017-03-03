FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                      FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 3          -31.9         -125.2          106.4
         ^March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
      February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
      February 27         -225.7          217.4          -32.6
      February 24           -4.9          -51.8            7.8
      February 23           35.6          -58.8          -27.4
      February 22          452.9         -198.7          -93.6
      February 21          124.8          153.9         -318.5
      February 20           53.3         -209.7          103.2
      February 17          290.3          148.5         -484.1
      February 16          165.6         -265.4           42.6
      February 15          -28.7          159.1         -175.1
      February 14         -127.6          265.3         -136.7
      February 13            5.8          230.7         -278.7
      February 10         -105.3          313.6         -247.3
                                                              
    Month to date          650.1         -745.8           -0.7
     Year to date        2,595.6       -2,032.1       -1,687.5
 ^ March 2 figures revised.

($1 = 1,155.0400 won)

 (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)

