FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           March 7           96.4           96.1         -245.9
          ^March 6          229.5         -263.7          -48.7
           March 3          -31.9         -125.3          106.5
           March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
       February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
       February 27         -225.7          217.4          -32.6
       February 24           -4.9          -51.8            7.8
       February 23           35.6          -58.8          -27.4
       February 22          452.9         -198.7          -93.6
       February 21          124.8          153.9         -318.5
       February 20           53.3         -209.7          103.2
       February 17          290.3          148.5         -484.1
       February 16          165.6         -265.4           42.6
       February 15          -28.7          159.1         -175.1
       February 14         -127.6          265.3         -136.7
                                                               
     Month to date          976.0         -913.6         -295.2
      Year to date        2,921.4       -2,199.8       -1,982.0
 ^ March 6 figures revised.

($1 = 1,146.9100 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.