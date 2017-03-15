FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 15         *120.3           -260           84.6
         ^March 14          405.7         -406.5          -50.1
          March 13          454.6         -216.1         -282.4
          March 10          160.1         -278.0           56.9
           March 9          444.8         -617.5          110.5
           March 8          154.2         -196.6          -17.4
           March 7           92.6          100.0         -246.1
           March 6          229.5         -263.7          -48.7
           March 3          -31.9         -125.3          106.5
           March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
       February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
       February 27         -225.7          217.4          -32.6
       February 24           -4.9          -51.8            7.8
       February 23           35.6          -58.8          -27.4
       February 22          452.9         -198.7          -93.6
                                                               
     Month to date        2,711.8       -2,884.3         -394.9
      Year to date        4,657.2       -4,170.6       -2,081.8
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.06 trillion won  ($1.80 billion)worth. 
^ March 14 figures revised.


($1 = 1,142.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)

