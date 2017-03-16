FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
March 16, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0739 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
          March 16         *271.6          -80.6         -237.8
         ^March 15          128.9         -268.8           84.7
          March 14          405.7         -406.5          -50.1
          March 13          454.6         -216.1         -282.4
          March 10          160.1         -278.0           56.9
           March 9          444.8         -617.5          110.5
           March 8          154.2         -196.6          -17.4
           March 7           92.6          100.0         -246.1
           March 6          229.5         -263.7          -48.7
           March 3          -31.9         -125.3          106.5
           March 2          682.0         -620.6         -107.1
       February 28           67.9          -27.3         -116.4
       February 27         -225.7          217.4          -32.6
       February 24           -4.9          -51.8            7.8
       February 23           35.6          -58.8          -27.4
                                                               
     Month to date        2,992.0       -2,973.8         -632.6
      Year to date        4,937.4       -4,260.0       -2,319.4
 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
2.34 trillion won ($2.07 billion) worth. 
^ March 15 figures revised.

($1 = 1,130.9100 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

